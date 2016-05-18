G.Skill pushes flagship Trident Z DDR4 RAM to 4,266MHz

While overclockers and enthusiasts debate what matters more when it comes to high performance RAM, frequency or latencies, G.Skill continues to flood the market with more options. It's latest offerings—new additions to its flagship Trident Z DDR4 memory line—cover both bases.

There are nine new kits in all. They range in capacity from 16GB to 64GB, more than enough for even the most demanding gaming systems, and use Samsung's ultra high performance DDR4 8Gb ICs.

For those who rate frequency above all else, G.Skill's top end offering is a 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-4266MHz Trident Z solution with 19-23-23-43 latencies. It requires 1.35V.

Below that are several DDR4-3466MHz Trident Z kits with 14-14-14-34 latencies, including 16GB (2x8GB), two 32GB solutions (4x8GB or 2x16GB), and 64GB (4x16GB). All of these also require 1.35V.

The same capacities are available in DDR4-3200MHz Trident Z kits with 13-13-13-33 latencies, and like the rest they take 1.35V.

Generally speaking, latencies tend to loosen up at higher frequencies. While nothing is guaranteed, you might be able to take one of G.Skill's DDR4-3200 or DDR4-3466 kits and run it at DDR4-4266 by matching the latencies to the higher frequency RAM that G.Skill sells (19-23-23-43). The motivation for going that route is to save money, as lower frequency kits also tend to cost less.

That said, G.Skill hasn't released pricing information for its new kits yet, saying only they'll be available next month.