Grim Dawn is now "content complete," launch slated for February

Believe it or not, there was a time when the dark fantasy action-RPG Grim Dawn was expected to launch in 2011. That obviously didn't work out, but development has continued, slowly but steadily, and today Crate Entertainment announced that it is "content complete," meaning that everything in the game—quests, items, difficulty levels, and the Big Finish—is now accessible.

"Nothing is blocked off, no quests remain that cannot be completed," the studio revealed on Facebook. "There is no cruel Clone of John Bourbon awaiting you at the end of the line to tell you that you must wait for the next update. Starting today, you have the full experience from start to finish."

The latest build increases the level cap to 85, giving players the chance to dig up more than 500 new unique items, including "Empowered Epics" and 240-plus pieces of Legendary gear. It also incorporates the Elite and Ultimate difficulty levels, and unlocks the second roguelike dungeon, "a pit of despair in the deepest reaches of the Void" called The Bastion of Chaos.

There's still a lot of work to be done, and to that end Crate said a new build, with balance changes, bug fixes, and "polish to all aspects" will be released early next year, leading into a planned exit from Early Access—that is, a full release—in February. A list of all the changes in the new build (of which there are many) is available at grimdawn.com.