Grid is delayed until October so Codemasters can promote it more

Codemasters has tapped the brakes on the new Grid racing game it revealed to the world back in May. Initially slated to come off the line in September, the studio announced today that it's been pushed back to October 11—although in an unusual twist, the delay apparently doesn't have anything to do with the state of the game's development.

"With Grid receiving multiple nominations and awards at this year’s E3 event in Los Angeles, including being named ‘Best Racing Game’ by Game Informer and DualShockers, the change has been made to give added exposure to a game we’re hugely excited about," Codemasters explained.

"With a little more than three months until launch, our Grid and Codemasters channels will be revealing more information and gameplay and big announcements, with more major news coming In the next couple of days."

Codemasters confirmed that anyone who buys the $80/£65/€75 Grid Ultimate Edition will still get three days of early access—October 8 instead of 11—and that it remains a launch title for Google Stadia when it goes live.