Grid for Stadia has a 40 car mode that 'isn't possible with other hardware'

(Image credit: Codemasters)

The list of Google Stadia launch games was revealed earlier this week, and while Codemasters' Grid reboot won't be among them, it's still expected to launch this year. When it does, it'll come with a new multiplayer mode unavailable on PC or consoles, boasting up to 40 cars on track at the same time.

The reason this won't be coming to PC? Because Stadia's technology is the only way to make it feasible. GRID development director Mark Green indicated as much in a recent interview with WCCFTech. Speaking on the differences between developing for Stadia and more conventional platforms, Green singled out the technology's streaming nous.

"Perhaps the area with the biggest difference was the streaming, but also the ability of Stadia to talk to other Stadia so quickly transforms some ideas around multiplayer – for example developing a whole new mode for GRID Stadia which has 40 cars on track at the same time, something that just isn’t possible with other hardware."

Green later adds that the 40-car mode is "probably" only scratching the surface of what Google's streaming technology is capable of, but he doesn't go into any more detail regarding why the 40-car mode is only possible with Stadia. In a world of 100 player battle royale games that can run on mobile networks, perhaps there are considerations specific to racing games that makes it harder with non-streaming tech.

Google Stadia goes live on November 19.