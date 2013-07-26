Grid 2 to get belated Demolition Derby mode via free update

The original Grid came with a Demolition Derby mode, but that mode was curiously absent in its sequel, which we otherwise quite liked when it came out at the end of May. Thankfully, Codies are making up for that , and are preparing to release two big updates to keep us racing around and rewinding time and then racing around again in perfect harmony. The first adds the aforementioned Demo Derby, while the second is a 'Community Patch' adding requested features and changes to the game, which you can read about below.

"The focus with GRID 2 was all about racing in a new world of competitive motorsport, both on and offline," Codemasters said in a blog post . "But it's fair to say many of our 'old-school' GRID players were disappointed about the lack of a Demo Derby mode in GRID 2. Today we're pleased to tell you that we are currently working on this mode for GRID 2 we'll be making it available for free, across all platforms."

The Community Update, meanwhile, will offer such improvements as a 'Hardcore' online playlist that removes flashbacks and turns on full mechanical damage, a raised level cap (from 30 to 99), new liveries, country flags an so on.

The patches will be released "sometime in August", though Codies will announce a more specific date as soon as they know for sure.

Thanks, Shack News .