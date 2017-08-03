Grab LG's 34-inch ultrawide FreeSync monitor with curved IPS display for $600

If it's an expansive ultrawide monitor you're after, LG has a 34-inch model (34CB88-P) that might interest you. It offers lots of horizontal real estate and is currently on sale at Newegg for $600.

That's down $200 from its regular retail price and more than $100 cheaper than Amazon.

LG's monitor is equipped with a curved IPS panel that has a 3440x1440 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 5ms response time (GTG), 300 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical), supports AMD's FreeSync technology.

Connectivity consist of two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 input. There is also a built-in USB hub with two downstream USB 3.0 ports, one of which supports Quick Charge. It also has a pair of built-in 7W MaxxAudio speakers, though we've yet to really be impressed with monitor speakers.

LG redesigned the stand on this model. It supports both height (120mm) and tilt (-5 to 20 degrees) adjustments.

You can grab the monitor on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.