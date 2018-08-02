Grab an overclocked MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor 8GB graphics card for $230

Two weeks ago, we highlighted a deal for a Radeon RX 580 with 8GB of GDDR5 memory for $229.99. If you were interested and missed out for whatever reason, here's your mulligan—you can again score one for the same price, only this time it's for a factory overclocked, custom cooled variant.

The one that was on sale a couple of weeks ago was based on AMD's reference design with a single-fan, vanilla cooling solution. MSI's Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G OC takes things up a notch with faster clockspeeds and a dual-fan cooling solution.

It's not a wild overclock—the card boosts to 1,366MHz, up from AMD's reference 1,340MHz clock—but the fact that it runs slightly faster could suggest a better binned GPU. There should be some additional overclocking headroom too, if you are comfortable taking matters into your own hands.

The card is available at Newegg for $269.99. Use coupon code EMCPXPR54 to knock $20 off the price, then cash in the $20 mail-in-rebate.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.