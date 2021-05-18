GOG is giving away digital goodies to celebrate the Witcher 2's 10th anniversary

The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings is turning 10, and in order to celebrate and take the sting out of how old we've all become, GOG is giving away a free set of assorted digital Witcher goodies on the website . The pack will be added to your GOG library, where you can download all of it directly.

We have a special GIVEAWAY for all The Witcher fans out there!For the next 72H you can grab the amazing The Witcher Goodies Collection with artworks, books, soundtracks and more 🙌🐺⚔️ https://t.co/CrbViVobxS pic.twitter.com/vwhOFtCzDeMay 17, 2021

It's a genuinely neat selection of stuff, such as the Video Game Show Wild Hunt concert in resolutions up to 4K, which originally took place in 2016 as part of the 9th Film Music Festival in Kraków. There's also extras for all three mainline games (and Thronebreaker), including soundtracks, lore materials and artwork.

As a small addition, CD Projekt Red also commissioned artists from around the world to create some celebratory artwork, all of which you can find on the CDPR blog .

The digital gifts will only be available until Thursday May 20 at 11am ET (4pm BST).