GOG holds "Last Chance" sale on 35 games being dropped from its lineup

Earlier this week, GOG began offering its customers the option to pay for games in currencies other than the US dollar: the Euro, the Pound Sterling, the Australian dollar or Russian rubles, with prices adjusted accordingly. Unfortunately, GOG's insistence on pricing parity means that it has to drop 35 games from its lineup, including some must-play stuff. But before they go, they're going on sale.

"We're starting to use our own pricing scheme that brings the value of non-US Dollar prices as close to their actual equivalents as we can help it. A game with $5.99 price tag - for example - will cost 4.49 Euro, 3.69 Pounds Sterling, 6.49 Australian Dollars, and 219 Roubles respectively," Wojciech "D-Goc" Mroczek wrote in a forum post .

"We did our best - and so did all of our partners, to keep all of the games in our catalog and offer them in the pricing scheme we've figured out, that we think is fair to all of you guys," he continued. "Unfortunately, some of our developer and publisher friends had other obligations that made it impossible to reach a common ground. So, despite our combined efforts, the only sensible thing left to do, was to withdraw the problematic titles from our offer for the time being."

But first, a sale! There's some good stuff up for grabs, like Gothic 3 for $2.50, Amnesia: The Dark Descent for $4, the Penumbra Collection for $2 and Painkiller Black for $2.50. Odds are that you've already got these games if you have any real interest in them, but on the off-chance that you don't, this would be a good time to rectify that situation.

Mroczek said he hopes GOG will be able to come up with a way to bring these games back at some point in the future, but as it currently stands, once they're gone, they're gone for good. GOG's Last Chance Special runs until midnight on September 1.