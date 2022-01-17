God of War is Sony's biggest PC launch to date

Audio player loading…

We now live in a world where God of War is a PC game, and it's a damn good one at that. It's had a fantastic launch weekend on Steam, with a healthy concurrent player count and a wealth of positive reviews.

January 16 saw the gruff dad simulator garner 73,529 concurrent players according to SteamDB, the highest peak reached by any of Sony's PC catalogue. That's not half-bad for a game that's technically nearing its fourth anniversary. It's also sitting at an impressive 97% overwhelmingly positive rating on Steam as I write this. Many reviews are praising the excellent job Jetpack Interactive and Santa Monica Studio have done on the port, something which staff writer Morgan Park echoed in his God of War review. It's mighty refreshing after 2021 saw some disappointing console-to-PC ports like Ninja Gaiden, Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The outstanding praise is a hopeful sign for future Sony ports. Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, Days Gone and God of War have all found a good home over here with varying levels of success. With the recently-formed PlayStation PC publishing label, along with Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy set to make the leap to PC next, it feels like Sony is seriously committed to bringing its library across the tech pond. While most of the PC Gamer team are begging for a Bloodborne port, I'll be over here waiting for Spiderman to one day swing his way onto Steam.