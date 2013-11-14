Go shoot some stuff out of the sky in World of Warplanes, now available

World of Warplanes , the free-to-play air combat game from the creators of World of Tanks , is now officially online. The game currently features the planes of five nations and over 100 different planes, but the real key to watch will be Wargaming 's ongoing updates and support. As was the case with World of Tanks, World of Warplanes can expect frequent updates and balances and a steady stream of new content.

“You can choose to fly iconic aircraft such as the Supermarine Spitfire, Messerschmitt Bf. 109, and the P-51 Mustang across a wide variety of landscapes,” an announcement blog post reads. Also interesting is the way that World of Warplanes will interact with World of Tanks. Since both games use the Wargaming premium account system and unlockable cash, you'll be able to shoot a tank in Tanks and use the in-game currency you earn to unlock items in Warplanes.

You can now head over to the World of Warplanes site and give the game a try. It's free, after all, and Lucas had a good time with his preview . We'll have a full review up shortly.