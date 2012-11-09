Giveaway: Win The War Z

Our generosity continues . Non-profit gaming clan service and community Gamersplatoon.net is helping us give away 50 full-version "Pioneer" keys for The War Z. Want one?

More specifically, two separate sets of 25 keys are up for grabs, with each key valued at $50. To enter, either:

1) Register a new account on Gamersplatoon.net , and credit "PC Gamer" as the referrer.

2) Or email contests@pcgamer.com with your name, age, country of residence, and something you like and don't like about pcgamer.com. We'll randomly select winners on Friday, November 16 and send keys via email.

What you could win:

The War Z " Pioneer " package, which includes:



$15 of in-game currency



3 guest keys



1 month of "Stronghold" server hosting



