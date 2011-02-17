Giveaway: 150 Mythos beta keys up for grabs

Mythos started out as an action RPG, created by the lead developers of Diablo and Torchlight. It was created to test the network technology for Hellgate: London, and ended up being more fun than the game it was built to test. After a long hiatus, Mythos is set to return as an MMO. A closed beta is about to start, and we've got 150 keys to give away. Read on for your chance to win.

Four warring races dominate the world of Mythos, Cyclops, the Humans, the Gremlins, and the Satyrs. Players can choose one of three classes and become a pyromancer, a brutish bloodletter or a gadgeteer, a mad inventor who specialises in using rifles and madcap inventions.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details here . If you win, you'll receive your beta key by email. Simply enter it into the beta login section of the Mythos site to download the client and get playing.