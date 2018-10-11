Get this Intel Celeron G4920 for just $25

You can do a lot with $25. You can go see a movie in theaters, buy a few games on Steam, or even get a CPU. That's right—the Intel Celeron G4920 processor is just $25 right now from Fry's. That's a discount of around $29 from the original price.

As the price may suggest, the G4920 is definitely a low-end processor. It's only dual-core (with no hyperthreading), so modern games and software that are built for quad-core CPUs are going to be slow.

That being said, it's still a Coffee Lake processor with a base clock of 3.2GHz. The included Intel HD 620 integrated graphics can pump out 4K at 24Hz over HDMI (or 4K at 60Hz over DisplayPort), so this might be a good option for a simple home theater PC.

You can buy the Celeron G420 from the link below.

