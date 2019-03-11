Get the Ryzen 5 2600X for $169.99 at Walmart and snag a free copy of The Division 2

Get the Ryzen 5 2600X for $169.99 at Walmart

Our choice for the best AMD CPU from our best CPU for gaming roundup is now back down near its lowest price ever and, as an added bonus, comes with a free copy of Ubisoft's upcoming open world shooter, The Division 2. As we mentioned in the roundup, the 2600X delivers nearly the same performance for gaming applications as the higher end 2700 and can be overclocked for additional performance when required. It's a great CPU to anchor a gaming build because it delivers great multithreaded performance but is inexpensive enough, especially at this $169.99 sale price, so you can sink your cash into more critical pieces like one of the best graphics cards.

At $169.99, the 2600X is actually really close to the base 2600's price on sale, so this is a really tasty deal. Throw in one of the most anticipated games of the year, which has been getting some pretty good press during its beta period, and you're essentially getting a great processor for close to the $100 mark.

The Ryzen 5 tends to lead its counterpart Intel chips in terms of productivity, outperforming the similarly priced Core i5-8400, and bundling it up with a perfect game to test it with makes this a pretty irresistible sale. The lowest price we've ever seen the 2600X at was just $5 cheaper than this offer, and didn't come with any free product, much less a $60 triple-A title and one of the year's most talked about games.