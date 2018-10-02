Get SOMA, Opus Magnum, Nuclear Throne, and more in a cheap bundle

The folks at Humble Bundle have a couple of new things underway, including a Female Protagonist Sale with games discounted by up to 90 percent, and a new Humble Overwhelmingly Positive Bundle, a badly-named collection of very good games.

First up, the bundle, which features Wuppo, Simulacra, and Subsurface Ciricular for a minimum price of $1. Beat the average, which is slowly climbing toward a still-very-reasonable $5, and you'll also get Nuclear Throne, Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight and its soundtrack, Lisa, and Frictonal's horror hit SOMA. Drop $15 or more and Opus Magnum, the exceptionally good puzzle game from SpaceChem developer Zachtronics.

The common thread in this bundle is that all of the games have an "overwhelmingly positive" rating on Steam, in case the title didn't give it away, and the default charity is Zidisha, "a Y Combinator nonprofit and the first P2P microlending community to connect lenders and borrowers directly across international borders." If that doesn't float your boat, you can opt for something different.

And then there's the Humble Store's Female Protagonist Sale. You may notice, as I did, that the list of games is relatively short: Less than two full pages, and that's with a slew of Alien: Isolation DLC. But there are some good deals to be had, so we'll keep our attention on that. A few potential selections:

Bayonetta - $7 (66 percent off)

Dishonored 2 - $20 (50 percent off)

Alien: Isolation - $10 (75 percent off)

The Flame in the Flood - $4.50 (70 percent off)

Broken Age - $4 (75 percent off)

The Walking Dead: Michonne - $9 (40 percent off)

Virginia - $1 (90 percent off)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - $15 (50 percent off, or you can opt for the $30 Deluxe Bundle which includes Dishonored 2 for $5 less than buying them separately)

The Humble Female Protagonists Sale runs until October 8, while the Humble Overwhelmingly Positive Bundle will be available until October 16.