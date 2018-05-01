Popular

Get Ryse, Sniper, Homefront, and Cryengine assets in the new Humble Cryengine Bundle

By

The latest Humble Bundle has games, and also some stuff to help you make them.

The Humble Cryengine Bundle is an interesting mix of games, and resources that could help you make games. The $1 entry tier gets you Rolling Sun, Aporia: Beyond the Valley, and The Land of Pain, all games; and Cryengine V Samples, Cryengine Webinar Training Videos, and the Crysis 3 Animation Pack—not the game, the assets. Crysis 3, sadly, is not part of this package. 

Ryse: Son of Rome is in there, however, along with Miscreated (in early access), Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2, UAYEB, the Snow Pro Pack DLC, an Underwater Demo level, a Robinson: The Journey asset pack, and the Ryse: Son of Rome asset pack, all of which are appended to the previous for beating the average price. And at $15, there's also Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, Homefront: The Revolution, the Deceit asset pack, and The Climb asset pack. There's some World of Warships loot in there as well, a couple of soundtracks, and a coupon for half-off Robinson: The Journey. 

The Cryengine is available to all on a royalties-based payment model: The details are available in the terms and conditions, but the short version is that if you're interested in making games, this is a potentially good way to kick it off. (Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer, so if you're planning to make a "Real Game" you should probably consult one before you commit.) It's also not a bad way to pick up Ryse or Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 on the cheap. 

The Humble Cryengine Bundle 2018 will be available until May 15.  

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments