Get one of 10,000 closed beta keys for turn-based 1v1 strategy game BATALJ

We've teamed up with developer Fall Damage to offer PC Gamer readers a closed beta key for 1v1 action-centric turn-based game BATALJ. I wrote a bit about it last week—the talent behind the game is impressive. Fall Damage was founded by four former DICE devs, and they describe BATALJ as a turn-based action strategy game, reflecting the fact that players take their turns simultaneously, before watching the action play out. It's all about predicting and thwarting your opponent's strategy, and tweaking your unit loadout to your play style.

To look at, BATALJ recalls the style of Overwatch—even in the choices of fonts and menu designs. There's a tutorial in the closed beta to help you get started.

Technically there's 9,999 keys left at the time of writing because I tested one to make sure they work. You'll have to verify your email after entering it in the box below—this is just to stop bots from farming keys and such. It's a Steam key, so it's easy enough to redeem. Download the client here if you somehow haven't already, then find the redeem function under the 'Games' tab to use it. The beta ends on December 31. PC Gamer Club Legendary members received keys automatically today (join up here!).

You can chat to the developers on Discord, and they're @playBATAL on Twitter. Myself and PC Gamer's Tom Senior also have keys, so look out for more words on it before the December holidays.

Get your key from the widget below. I'll update the post when they're all taken.