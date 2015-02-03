Get nine classic Star Wars games in the latest Humble Bundle

Star Wars! Nothing but Star Wars! Give me more Star Wars—videogaaaaaames! Yes, if you're still sleeping in your Caravan of Courage jim-jams, then this would be a good time to turn your attention to the Humble Bundle, which has assembled a collection of nine fine Star Wars games, with more to come, for just 12 bucks.

For any price you care to pay (down to a minimum of $1), you get Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars: Dark Forces. Beat the average and you'll also get Star Wars Battlefront II (and I'm going to stop saying Star Wars now), Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and Republic Commando. Pay $12 or more and you can tack on Empire at War: Gold Pack, The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, the The Force Unleashed II.

As has become the way with Humble Bundles, more games are promised for anyone who beats the average. What could they be? Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Dark Forces II are good bets, and I suppose the Lego Star Wars games might go over well, too. Personally, I'd love to see X-Wing and TIE Fighter added, but I'm enough of a realist about such things that I won't hold my breath.

The Star Wars Humble Bundle supports the US Fund for Unicef through Star Wars: Force For Change, a charitable initiative founded by Disney and LucasFilm. You can find out more about that at forceforchange.starwars.com, but don't get too excited about the contest: It actually ended last summer.

Speaking of endings, the Star Wars Humble Bundle will come to one in two weeks: That's 1 pm EST on February 17.