Get both Bayonetta and Vanquish for $12 till Wednesday

Games like Her Story, To the Moon and What Remains of Edith Finch earned their place on our best stories in PC gaming list by virtue of their thrilling, heartfelt and enchanting tales. Sometimes, though, I just wanna slide through an enemy robot's legs and shoot them on the bum on my way past. Is that too much to ask?

Other times, I like smashing and punching and kicking otherworldly demons to death with electrifying mid-air combos. Fanatical's latest Star Deal satisfies both admittedly specific urges, as Bayonetta and Vanquish are on sale now through tomorrow, March 28, for £8.99/$11.99.

Phil reviewed both Bayonetta and Vanquish's PC debuts last year, so I'm going to defer to him for the next couple of paragraphs.

First, Phil on Bayonetta's PC state:

The real prize is the ability to play Bayonetta at modern resolutions, at a stable frame rate. The Xbox 360 version of the original release struggled to keep a steady 60 fps during frantic, effects-laden action scenes, and the PS3 version was hot garbage. The grace and fluidity of combat requires stability, and this PC version is the one that delivers. It's the best way to play one of the best games of the last decade. Yes, Bayonetta has aged in places—some systems and story beats feel like a relic from a bygone era. But it's never anything less than entertaining, and, thanks to an exceptional, best in class combat system, it's frequently an absolute joy.

Second, Phil on Vanquish's powersliding and mouse and keyboard support:

The upshot of your colony infiltration is five acts of Russian-made robots to shoot. Vanquish's enticing gimmick is that it's a cover shooter that doesn't want you to take cover. Every room has its waist high walls and barriers, and you can hide behind them, popping out to shoot at approaching enemies. Alternatively, you can use your suit's mobility to powerslide (on your knees) across arenas, taking out enemies as you go. Aim while sliding, and you'll enter AR mode—basically bullet time. It's an effective way to clear out enemies, especially now on PC, where mouse and keyboard support makes aiming that much easier.

Again, this bundle runs now through tomorrow, March 28 at 8am PST/4pm BST. Fanatical's Star Deals operate in 24-hour cycles, so be sure to check back for future savings.