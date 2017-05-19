Get a free Hearthstone card when you log in on Saturday

Barring some quibbles with the Rogue Quest , I called Journey to Un’Goro the best Hearthstone expansion since The League of Explorers recently . And I absolutely stand by that: the diversity of decks on the ladder is at an all time high, and all the classes feel competitively viable barring poor old Warlock . (Let’s be honest, Gul’dan was overdue some time in the dumpster.)

Fight Promoter Say hello to your free dust.

However, since this year’s standard rotation there’s been a running debate about the cost of the game and whether it’s now too high . Seemingly looking to draw the sting from those complaints, Blizzard has been finding ways to be slighty more generous with freebies.

Recently we got three free Un’Goro packs to celebrate the game hitting 70 million players, and now we’re getting a free epic card. All you have to do to claim your copy of Fight Promoter is login on Saturday 19 May. (That’s tomorrow, at time of writing.)