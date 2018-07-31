Get a Crucial MX500 500GB solid state drive for $100

Our favorite budget SSD is the Crucial MX500 500GB, and we like our choice even more when it's on sale, as is the case right now. Over at Amazon, you can bring one home for just $99.99 today.

That is not the absolute lowest we have seen it go for—it was on sale last month for $96—but it's a great value for a drive that had already offered an excellent price per gigabyte before it was marked down.

Don't let the budget status scare you off, either. In the realm of 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, the MX500 is right up there in terms of performance. It packs 64-layer 3D TLC NAND flash memory (256Gb per package), is rated to deliver up to 560MB of sequential read and 510MB of sequential write performance, and is backed by a 5-year/360TBW warranty.

Go here to buy this drive.

