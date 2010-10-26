Genghis Khan's Civilization V DLC is out

Last week we mentioned that there would be free downloadable content appearing for Civilization V. Now it's out! The update should apply automatically when you boot up Steam, giving you the ability to play as Genghis Khan and run riot over the steppes with armies of super fast horsemen. Firaxis have also released the Babylonian pack, which was originally released as part of Civ V's Digital Delux edition, but now it's available to all on Steam for £2.99, ideal if you're looking for a more refined and well washed leader.