Gato Roboto is a black-and-white 'Cat Mechtroidvania'

Sick of low-fi, indie Metroidvanias? Don't worry, because Gato Roboto is not one. No sir-ee. It's a 'Cat Mechtroidvania', which is clearly something completely different. Yup.

In all seriousness, it looks very fun. It has cats, a robot mech, black-and-white visuals, and a womp-womp bassline. It's from new studio Doinksoft, and it'll be out at some point next year.

From the trailer, above, it looks to be split into two parts. In some sections, you'll play as the cat, jumping off walls and avoiding danger Super Meat Boy-style. In others, your cat will jump into a giant robot mech and blast frogs, drones and bees with a huge rocket gun.

You'll also battle bosses, and collects power ups for mech: one fires an extra powerful blast that will leapfrog you across the screen, bypassing obstacles.

It's early days of course, but it looks suitably frantic. I love the sounds, and not just the constant bass—there's plenty of mechanical clicks and whirs from both you and your enemies. What do you think?

