Gangplank will soon return to League of Legends

Last week, League of Legends "killed" off a Champion. The pirate Gangplank was sent to meet Davy Jones' Locker, or so it seemed. Actually, no. He's due back any day now—and mostly in tact.

"The orchestrated spectacle of the Dead Pool’s destruction led many to believe that the dread reaver Gangplank perished in the flames," explains a post on LoL's official site. "But what is dread may never die, and Gangplank returns to reclaim what he believes to be rightfully his.

"Fitted with a new limb to replace the one he lost, the Saltwater Scourge will soon rain cannonballs down on Summoner’s Rift again after a brief stay on the PBE."

It turns out Gangplank didn't so much drown, as didn't drown. He did, however, lose an arm. To catch up with the in-game story behind the event, you can read the Epilogue here.

The pirate will return for LoL's next patch, due out this week. And while his default character model will have a newly mechanised arm, fans of his previous look will be able to earn the old-style Captain Gangplank skin for their wardrobe.

"Since this is the first time we've done something so dramatic with story and theme, we're commemorating the event with the Captain Gangplank skin depicting the dread pirate from before the events of Bilgewater: Burning Tides. All players who own and play (or have already played) an entire matchmade game as Gangplank during the event will receive the Captain Gangplank skin for free."

Players have until the end of the event, August 10, to complete the challenge and earn the skin.