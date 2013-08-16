Popular

FTL, Fez and Gunpoint soundtracks among the highlights of Game Music Bundle 5

You can't play games all the time. Eventually your hands will degrade into coarse lumpy bone sacks, unable to perform rocket-jumps or micro small army men. At some point, you're going to need a rest. Luckily, in the downtime, you can still think about games, and listen to the music from games, and create plasticine dioramas of your favourite moments in games. I mean, I guess you could do something else entirely, but that wouldn't neatly lead into the news that the Game Music Bundle 5 is available, and contains some great indie soundtracks.

There's a two-tiered pricing system, with a purchase of $1 or more securing you these albums:

  • Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine by Austin Wintory

  • FTL: Faster Than Light by Ben Prunty

  • Fez by Disasterpeace

  • Gunpoint by John Robert Matz, Ryan Ike, Francisco Cerda

  • Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded by Austin Wintory

  • World of Goo by Kyle Gabler

Then, for $10 or more, you can grab a further 13 soundtracks:

  • FZ: Side F

  • FZ: Side Z

  • Monaco: The Gentleman's Private Collection

  • The Forge

  • Hero of Many

  • Marble Time

  • Super Panda Adventures

  • Anodyne Remix Album

  • Frog Fractions

  • Little Inferno

  • Anodyne

  • Me and My Dinosaur 2

  • Drox Operative

Frog Fractions soundtrack? Weird.

The standard bundle of six albums is almost completely excellent. The bigger bundle? Wildly more eclectic, but definitely worth a look, not least for the two excellent Fez remix albums.

The Game Music Bundle 5 will run until the 27th August.

