Galactic Civilizations 2: Ultimate Edition is free in the Humble Store Spring Sale

The Humble Store Spring Sale has now been underway for about a week, and that apparently means that it's time for a new free game. For the next two days, Stardock's Galactic Civilization 2: Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and the Dark Avatar and Twilight of the Arnor expansions, is yours for the taking if you want it.

Galactic Civilizations 2: Dread Lords was originally released in 2006, but the great thing about strategy games is that as they get older, they tend to get better: The graphics will obviously be dated, but updates and expansions can mean significantly better experiences may be had years after a game first comes out. In fact, GalCiv2 got a surprise update in 2015 that made major improvements to gameplay, races, and AI, and even tuned up the graphics a bit.

Galactic Civilizations 2: Ultimate Edition will be free until 1 pm ET on May 19. The Humble Store Spring Sale goes until May 24.