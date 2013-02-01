Gabe Newell on the history, future, economics and philosophy of Valve

Gabe Newell recently spoke at the University of Texas' LBJ School of Public Affairs about productivity, economics, political institutions and the future of corporations. The school have now posted the full lecture. In it you'll find information about how Valve operate, and why their unusual structure works for them, as well as the success of the Steam Workshop, and that Valve are supposedly the fourth largest bandwidth consumer in the world. If you've a spare hour, and an interest in the thinking and numbers behind the PCs largest distributor, it's well worth a watch.

Thanks, Kotaku .