FuckTheWar: Game studios voice their support for Ukraine as the country defends against Russian invasion

Earlier today, Stalker studio GSC Game World issued a statement on social media decrying the "inhuman cruelty" of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where it is based, and called for worldwide support for the country's armed forces. "Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence, for it remains strong and ready for anything," it wrote. "The future is unknown, but we hope for the best, are ever sure of our armed forces and our belief in Ukraine."

Since then, as Russian forces continue to push into Ukraine, other studios have shared their support for the country. Frogwares, also based in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, tweeted, "We can't just stand by. Russia attacks our homeland and denies the sovereignty of Ukraine. We are trying to stay safe, but this is war, there are no two ways about it. We call on everyone to force Putin to withdraw from our lands."

"We're a peaceful nation, and in all the years since we gained our independence, we've never attacked or threatened anyone. Because of this situation, our work will be impacted and our lives can be destroyed."

The developer of the city-building game Ostriv shared somewhat more pointed thoughts: "Woke up today at 5 am to the sounds of Russian shelling. Those fucking 'peacekeepers,'" the studio wrote, referring to the language Russian president Vladimir Putin used when he ordered forces into parts of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

Survarium studio Vostok Games, another Kyiv-based developer, posted an image of the Ukrainian flag and the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.

"As things stand we are safe," the studio tweeted. "We continue our work remotely for the moment and will react to the situation, depending on how it develops."

Developers and publishers from other parts of the world are also taking a stance against Russian aggression. Polish developer 11 Bit Studios, the creator of the acclaimed anti-war game This War of Mine, pledged to donate all profits from sales of the game over the next week, across all stores and platforms, to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

"Today Russian military forces attacked the free country of Ukraine—our neighbors. As a Polish game studio and creators of the globally recognized anti-war game This War of Mine—one that directly speaks about the suffering and misery of civilians who are affected by war—we'd like to hereby announce our company statement: We stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine," 11 Bit Studios wrote, using the #FuckTheWar hashtag.

"Let this message resonate with everything you know about this war and how war kills people, devastates their lives and homes. Let us—players and developers together—do everything we can to support victims of war in Ukraine."

Alongside the public message, 11 Bit CEO Przemyslaw Marszal sent a powerful, personal entreaty to studio employees, which was shared with PC Gamer:

"I’m writing to you in a moment of my great personal anger and sadness. Russian politics decided to invade Ukraine. One country has invaded another. And civilians, normal people will bear the consequences. We, as the team that created the antiwar This War of Mine, as a team consisting of people with empathy and goodwill, no matter what the nationality, must help."

Raphael van Lierop, the head of The Long Dark studio Hinterland Games, expressed support for Ukrainian players, and sympathy for the game's Russian audience as well, telling them that "you are not your leader(s)."

Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of indie publisher TinyBuild, said the company is taking steps to ensure the well-being of its "team members and partners" in Ukraine. TinyBuild is the majority stakeholder in Secret Neighbor developer Hologryph, based in Lviv.

"We have a team of strong leads coordinating efforts of getting people to safety. Logistics, finance, housing," Nichiporchik tweeted. "The best thing to do is keep a cool head, think pragmatic, and anticipate the situation. Nobody gets left behind."

Ubisoft, which maintains one of its largest studios in Kyiv, said in a statement to PC Gamer that "the safety and well-being of our team members is always our primary concern."

"We are monitoring the situation closely and have already implemented several measures to help keep our teams in Ukraine safe," a rep said. "We also are providing assistance and aid to all team members. We don’t have more details to share at this time but will continue to monitor and adjust to the situation as it evolves."