FTL is finally getting Steam achievements

They've been a long time coming, but soon achievement hunters will be able to feed off FTL, which is finally getting Steam achievements after only seven years. You can see them now, but you'll still need to wait to unlock them.

FTL will feature 51 achievements, rewarding you for setting fire to ships, winning games, hoarding scrap and lots of other little milestones. The whole list is available now, but Subset Games is still testing them. You'll be able to start unlocking them later this week, once FTL has been updated.

I'm not particularly fussed about Steam achievements, but it has been a long time since I gave the Rebels the finger, so this is as good an excuse as any to return.

