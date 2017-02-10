FTL devs announce Into The Breach, a turn-based game with echoes of Pacific Rim

FTL: Faster Than Light developer Subset Games has revealed its new project, a turn-based strategy game called Into The Breach. Human civilization (which doesn't sound like it's doing all that great to begin with) has come under siege by gigantic creatures who live beneath the surface of the Earth, and it's up to you to create and control powerful mechs to fend them off.

There isn't a whole lot in the way of detail right now, but it will be single-player, with an original soundtrack by Ben Prunty—he was the composer on FTL—and writing and world-building help from Chris Avellone. The Into The Breach page at subsetgames.com has a little bit more about what's going on.

"All enemy attacks are telegraphed in minimalistic, turn-based combat. Analyze your opponent’s attack and come up with the perfect counter every turn," it says. "Find powerful new weapons and unique pilots as you battle the Vek infestation across Corporate-Nation islands." And when things go sideways, as they surely will, you can send help backwards through time, to resume the fight in another timeline.

Into The Breach is listed on Steam, but a release date hasn't been set: Subset said only that it'll be out "when we feel it's ready."