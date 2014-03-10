Frozen Endzone touches down onto Steam Early Access later today

Frozen Endzone has been cleverly tailored to catch the attention of a pretty wide cross-section of humanity: those who like sport, those who like robots, and those who like asynchronous tactical multiplayer. A new trailer hopes to secure the interest of anyone caught in this particular Venn diagram, ahead of the game's imminent arrival on Steam's Early Access .
While the game has been available directly from the Frozen Endzone site , the Steam version also heralds the arrival of a new update, bringing with it the following features.
- "Players can now have stats: strength, resilience, “burst” (a small burst of acceleration when getting the ball), evade, intercept radius, block radius
- "'Handball' (now called 'Full Match') game mode enters beta. This has been totally revamped to accommodate stats and is now the main game mode. Lots of turnovers, interceptions, end-to-end action, and new points zones make this really exciting and strategic.
- "Team Editor allows you to name your players and set their stats; upload your team to the server and use it in multiplayer or skirmish with it offline
- "Completely revamped, much more intelligent AI and a selection of new AI skirmishes
- "Easy-to-use tile-based Pitch Editor (alpha)
- "Custom Game Mode creator (alpha)
- "Commentary system (alpha): commentary makes use of player names; in single player, the AI calculations are also used to allow the commentators to analyse your play-style; in multiplayer, the commentators will discuss your previous history with your opponent
- "Some brand new animations and some big improvements to camera code
- "There is now in-game audio to go with the music!"
As with the developers' previous Frozen Synapse, buying a copy provides two keys, so you can send one to a friend/'80s high-school movie rival. For more, check out Mode 7's Reddit AMA , which is just getting started, and look out for some Frozen Endzone analysis in a future Early Access Report .