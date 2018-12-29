From Software is working on two unannounced games

From Software, the studio behind Dark Souls and the upcoming Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is working on two unannounced games, its president Hidetaka Miyazaki has confirmed.

Miyazaki stated in a 2016 interview that the team was working on "3.5" games, and this week he confirmed to 4Gamer.net (thanks, Gematsu) that two of those were still unannounced. The half refers to Déraciné, a recently released PSVR exclusive, while Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice completes the lineup.

“While it isn’t the time to discuss details, they’re both [From Software]-esque games,” Miyazaki said. “We’ll need a little more time, but we’ll be able to tell everyone more about them once they take shape.”

While we wait, here's everything you need to know about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which is due March 22, and here's footage of James playing it.