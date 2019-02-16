Free version of The Witcher tabletop RPG coming this summer

The creators of The Witcher Tabletop Roleplaying Game will release a streamlined, free version of the RPG this summer, they have announced.

The Easy Mode freebie will be a 24-page booklet that introduces players to the rule set, and provides both pre-generated characters and an adventure that you can jump right into, R Talsorian Games said on its website.

It will be available on June 15 through participating physical retailers as well as the DriveThruRPG site as part of Free RPG Day, the annual event designed to introduce new players to tabletop games.

You can read a bit about the history of the game in Jonathan's post here—it was announced in 2015 and was due to release in 2016, but consultations with CD Projekt took longer than expected. It finally came out last year.

