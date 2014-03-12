FRACT arrives this April on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store

FRACT is so laser targeted to my tastes that I'm breaking all my natural instincts and respecting its desire for all-caps naming. It's a musical exploration game, which is a description that, had it been available to buy right now, would have me already entering my purchase details. I've been scuppered by the fact that it's not available to buy right now, but - as was recently announced by its developers - it will be soon, with the game planned for an April release. You can get a small slice of its moody abstract atmosphere through the game's new bass-heavy teaser.

Stirring stuff, but not really that informative of the game's... well, game. For that we can turn to the video's description.

"You arrive in a forgotten place and explore the vast and unfamiliar landscape to discover the secrets of a world built on sound. You rebuild its machinery by solving puzzles and bring the world back to life by shaping sound and creating music in the game."

It all sounds good, but, for a better understanding of what's involved, check out this earlier video of the game in action.

FRACT will be released on Steam, GOG, the Humble Store, and through the game's site .