Are only the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 good enough for you? The following Forza Horizon 5 cars will help you win any event, be it a Cross Country, Drag Strip, or Scramble. If you want to own the absolute speed freaks, though, you’re going to have to cough up a pretty penny or two (million).

Nearly all the supercars below can be bought by navigating to the 'Buy New and Used Cars' section, found under the Cars tab from the main menu. That said, even the most affordable of Forza Horizon 5’s best cars is going to cost you at least one million in-game credits, with most of the vehicles below going for north of 2,000,000 CR.

So to buy them you’ll have to complete dozens of races. Make sure to regularly cash in on the free Wheelspins Forza Horizon 5 hands out, too, as these rewards can seriously fatten your wallet.

The ten fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5

Koenigsegg One: 1 2015

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 983

983 Price: 2,800,000 CR

2,800,000 CR Class: S2

S2 Speed: 10

10 Handling: 9.5

9.5 Acceleration: 7.0

7.0 Launch: 7.6

7.6 Braking: 10

10 Off-road: 4.3

You won’t find a faster car in Forza Horizon 5 than this sleek monster. Fun fact: The 'One' earned its name by being the first car in the world to boast a megawatt of power. Don’t you love it when speed and science combine?

Koenigsegg Agera RS 2017

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 980

980 Price: 2,000,000 CR

2,000,000 CR Class: S2

S2 Speed: 10

10 Handling: 9.7

9.7 Acceleration: 7.0

7.0 Launch: 7.6

7.6 Braking: 9.7

9.7 Off-road: 4.3

More or less as fast as the One and with slightly better handling, the Koenigsegg is a (vaguely) more sensible purchase than its dearer sibling.

Koenigsegg Jesko 2020

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 971

971 Price: 2,800,000 CR

2,800,000 CR Class: S2

S2 Speed: 10

10 Handling: 10

10 Acceleration: 6.9

6.9 Launch: 7.4

7.4 Braking: 9.0

9.0 Off-road: 4.4

This is the only car on this list that boasts a perfect rating for both speed and handling. You’ll probably have to finish Forza Horizon 5’s campaign before you bank up enough credits to buy this beauty, but there’s no denying it's an amazing supercar.

Rimac Concept Two 2019

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 963

963 Price: 2,000,000 CR

2,000,000 CR Class: S2

S2 Speed: 9.1

9.1 Handling: 7.5

7.5 Acceleration: 9.9

9.9 Launch: 10

10 Braking: 9.3

9.3 Off-road: 3.8

Thanks to that incredible launch rating, there’s no other car that’s quite as quick out of the blocks as this Rimac. Just don’t expect the world when it comes to off-road handling.

Bugatti Divo 2019

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 958

958 Price: 3,000,000 CR

3,000,000 CR Class: S2

S2 Speed: 9.6

9.6 Handling: 9.9

9.9 Acceleration: 10

10 Launch: 6.2

6.2 Braking: 9.5

9.5 Off-road: 4.4

With a blistering 9.6 speed, only the other elite cars on this list have a chance of keeping pace with the Divo. Thanks to its 9.9 handling, this is also one of the most rewarding vehicles to drive in the game.

Bugatti Chiron 2018

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 927

927 Price: 2,400,000 CR

2,400,000 CR Class: S2

S2 Speed: 10

10 Handling: 7.9

7.9 Acceleration: 9.9

9.9 Launch: 6.1

6.1 Braking: 8.6

8.6 Off-road: 5.0

That knockout combo of 10 speed and 9.9 acceleration effectively makes the Chiron the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5. The jaw-dropping speed of that W16 engine is only matched by the French dream machine’s killer looks.

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 2011

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 913

913 Price: 2,200,000 CR

2,200,000 CR Class: S2

S2 Speed: 9.9

9.9 Handling: 7.9

7.9 Acceleration: 10.0

10.0 Launch: 5.9

5.9 Braking: 8.6

8.6 Off-road: 4.9

The Super Sport may just miss out on a perfect speed rating, but its awesome acceleration and top-notch handling means it’s still one of the faster cars with which you can tame the world of Mexico.

Hennessey Venom GT 2021

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 911

911 Price: 1,200,000 CR

1,200,000 CR Class: S2

S2 Speed: 9.8

9.8 Handling: 7.4

7.4 Acceleration: 6.8

6.8 Launch: 7.4

7.4 Braking: 7.8

7.8 Off-road: 4.1

The Venom is a heavily-modified Lotus Exige with a superb 9.8 speed rating. Capable of reaching 200mph in a little over 15 seconds, you’ll earn podium place after podium place in this turbocharged V-8-powered beast.

McLaren Speedtail 2019

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 910

910 Price: 2,250,000 CR

2,250,000 CR Class: S2

S2 Speed: 9.6

9.6 Handling: 7.4

7.4 Acceleration: 6.8

6.8 Launch: 7.4

7.4 Braking: 7.4

7.4 Off-road: 3.7

With a name like that, it’s no surprise this is the fastest car McLaren has ever built. Get a clear stretch of road in front of you, and the Speedtail is capable of reaching up to 250mph.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Rating: 900

900 Price: 185,000 CR

185,000 CR Class: S1

S1 Speed: 10

10 Handling: 7.8

7.8 Acceleration: 9.7

9.7 Launch: 10

10 Braking: 7.2

7.2 Off-road: 4.4

Though the default version of this Porsche isn’t hugely quick, the Taycan Turbo that is included in Forza Horizon 5’s Welcome Pack Add-On DLC is an electrically-charged animal.