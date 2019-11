Forza Horizon 4's next expansion, which arrives June 13, is called Lego Speed Champions—and it's everything I could have wanted from a Forza expansion. The new trailer shows off a new Lego world that you can drive around in with regular cars or if you can strap into one of the many Lego race cars instead. Either way, it looks really silly and fun, just like Horizon 3's Hot Wheels expansion.

