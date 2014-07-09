Fortnite game footage shows base defence and bee-hive wearing baddies

Want a new look at Fortnite, Epic's free-to-play co-op shooter? Wait, you did remember that Epic were making a free-to-play co-op shooter, right? Admittedly it was first announced a long time ago , but the game has recently re-emerged from its years-long silence with the renewed promise of an upcoming alpha.

New game footage shows the the game in action, and clearly reveals its mix of inspirations—including Team Fortress 2 and Minecraft. The cartoonish characters must build and defend against an onslaught of baddies, some of which seem to have bee-hives on their head.

If that's piqued your interest, Fortnite is currently calling for alpha applicants. You can find more info at the game's website .