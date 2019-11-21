Where to find the hidden T in Fortnite

Where is the hidden T in Fortnite? If you're asking that question and feeling a spot of deja vu, that's because this is the second time you've found yourself searching for this elusive character. The sharpest among you will have observed that there is not one, but two T's in Fortnite, and I'm going to show you how to find both of them.

If you've kept up with your weekly challenges, such as dancing at the Fortnite Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent, you'll have picked up the first T from week 4 already, but I'm going to include both Fortnite letter T locations just in case you've been a bit slack in your Chapter 2 scavenging. So, without further ado, here's where to find the Fortnite hidden T location.

Fortnite hidden T location (week 7)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're looking for the first hidden T, scroll down to the next section. If you're looking for the newest one, you're in the right place. To get it you need to aim your glider towards the verdant named area of Weeping Woods. To the north there is a wooden bridge, as you can see in the screenshot above. Underneath the bridge is two wooden planks—this is where the letter can be picked up.

Fortnite letter T location (week 4)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Still ticking off your remaining challenges from a few weeks ago? I get it: you want to get all the possible rewards available to you before the season ends—so it's good for you that Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 has been extended—but sometimes life just gets in the way.

To find the letter T in Fortnite from week 4, head to the industrious eastern spot known as Dirty Docks. As you can see in the image above, it can be found on top of the crane walkway located to the south of the area. And there you go, that's all the various T's accounted for.