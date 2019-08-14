Fortnite creative codes: the best custom maps

Legos are for chumps. The brick-to-dollar ratio is out of this world. On the verge of total economic and cosmic collapse, we must turn to Fortnite Season 10 in order to make blocky models of the Millenium Falcon for free. Fortnite's Creative mode isn't just some cheap Minecraft knock-off either. We're not playing with the Mega Bloks of building games here. With new biomes, structures, creative tools, and creative codes releasing every few days, Fortnite Creative isn't just a diverse bucket of blocks—it's a bucket of blocks you can play Team Deathmatch in.

While Fortnite Creative is still young, plenty of talented creators have earned Epic's blessing, allowing their creations to be shared and played by anyone, so long as you know the creative code required to head to their islands. We've sifted through the growing collection of cool stuff for easy reference here. Keep tabs on this page since Creative Mode is sure to change with every new Fortnite season. We'll be sure to update it with any new creative codes that catch our eye.

If you're unfamiliar with how to load an island, head into Fortnite Creative, walk up to a featured rift, and hold down the use key to bring up the code menu. Pop it in, let the island load, then walk into the rift to begin.

The best Fortnite creative codes right now

Dead by Fortlight - 8099-5981-3796

Zone Wars to the Future - 2080-7366-8235

Fury Racing: Snowy Summit - 1731-2660-6859

Snipers vs. Runners - 7352-4203-8482

Warm-up Course - 5618-2963-5299

Ice Frosted Hockey

Code: 1255-7841-5738

It ain't exactly Rocket League's hockey mode, but it is a pretty fun equivalent. Things start off with a bang as teams careen down a hill into the ring, and then slap the ball around til someone scores enough points to win. Thankfully, things get a little more interesting when someone grabs a special item, like a pulse grenade or a rapidly inflating snowman that blocks the goal. Call it a good way to beat the summer heat.

Cizzorz Deathrun 4.0

Code: 2778-3253-4171

The undisputed king of deathruns is back with his fourth maniacal creation. It's got all the trappings you'd hope for. Spiky traps, ice traps, laser traps, basically a lot of traps for you to get tripped up on. If you manage to survive it all, apparently Cizzorz has a prize pool going on. Nothing like a financial reward for losing your sanity.

Escape From Nexus

Code: 9869-3155-3930

I'm a sucker for any creative code island that sticks a story onto some fun puzzles. You're some sort of interstellar traveler, but your ship has been commandeered by an alien threat and you've got to work your way through a hostile planet full of zombie creatures and some cryptic ruins to get to safety. It's not the first of its kind, but it definitely has a unique style.

Detective Stories: Isabelle

Code: 7068-3818-0229

Detective Stories: Isabelle isn't something you always see in Fortnite's creative mode: A hard-boiled detective mystery with clues, a spooky soundtrack, and a possible murder mystery that demands a bit of thinking from you.

OK, so the writing isn't exactly Sherlock, and some of the puzzles are a little (maybe very) maddening, but it's still interesting enough that I wanted to keep moving forward with the investigation. Evidently, creator "wertandrew" is also making a sequel.

Dread Pirate Jonesy's Deathrun

Code: 2167-3396-1292

Deathruns could easily become old hat in Fortnite, but when a team like HQBuilders throws their all into a map, it really shows. You’re trying to find Jonesy’s secret treasure, which he’s hidden behind your usual assortment of deathrun obstacles. What I love about this map is how heavily and consistently it leans into the pirate aesthetic. Boats provide solace from shark-infested waters, building interiors feel appropriately drab and wooden, and you’ll even fight against a ship full of zombies.

Ruin's Realm - Charge the Ancient Seals

Code: 1347-0027-1101

This is the closest I’ve come to feeling like I’m playing an old school Quake deathmatch in Fortnite, if only because of the tight arena and ability to launch yourself high into the sky. It also helps that the map’s design, while a little easy to snag yourself on, looks like something you’d expect out of id Software: Big demonic slabs of stone, chains reaching into the ceiling, and a hand-shaped altar in the center.

Code: 8099-5981-3796

This one's a creative ode to the horror game Dead by Daylight, where a monstrous slasher chases down a couple dumb teens while they try to escape. Dead by Fortlight gives the killer an infinity blade and tasks survivors with destroying generators. The killer does their thing and kills while survivors take to the corn and hide, working together to distract the killer while working towards their collective escape.

Code: 2080-7366-8235

A narrow map, plenty of building materials and items, and a storm quickly pushing two teams to the center. This is Fortnite's endgame condensed into a round-based arena shooter format. Skip the looting and get right to the good stuff.

Code: 8783-3118-9206

Yep, it's a fully-functioning game of Tic-Tac-Toe that can even detect a win.

Code: 0553-7157-6638

It's the original Fortnite map before the rocket and the cube and all that noise, but it's tiny. Compact Combat is a miniature take from P_recs on what started it all. Novel, detailed, and a fun little deathmatch map.

Code: 4573-9507-5308

Ballers may be a controversial subject in the regular game of Fortnite, but you can't deny how fun they are to mess around with. This hilarious bouncy pinball course is all you need to see to have fun inside of a Baller again.

Code: 5030-1216-1484

Season 8's jungle theme is put to great use in this build by Jesgran. You're placed into a treacherous jungle temple and it's your job to navigate through traps and death-defying jumps to find the treasure.

Code: 6245-9996-8091

The nigh-impossible challenge map is back in its third variation, as the sadist known as Cizzors has mastered the map-making tools to once again test your sanity.

Code: 9026-2925-8175

New to season 8, this map is all about naval warfare using the game's brand new pirate cannons. It's like Fortnite meets Sea of Thieves in the best way possible.

Code: 6412-7533-9638

Another classic FPS map reimagined in Fortnite. Noob tubes optional.

Code: 1654-0324-7788

It was inevitable. While the driftboard isn't quite as easy to control as a PS1-era digital skateboard, the exaggerated proportions make up for the exaggerated airtime you'll get.

Code: 1731-2660-6859

A bumpy road and tight track make for a great all-terrain course. You'll need to play this one slow and smart to get ahead.

Head to the next page for even more excellent Fortnite creative codes.