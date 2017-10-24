Former Human Head director leads new Fantasy Flight Interactive studio

In addition to its popular X-Wing spin-off, board game company Fantasy Flight Games has produced a number of tabletop products based on videogames, including Doom, Fallout, Civilization, and XCOM. Now it's moving in the other direction with the launch of a new videogame studio called Fantasy Flight Interactive, which will be headed up Tim Gerritsen, formerly the director of business development at original Prey studio Human Head.

Fantasy Flight Interactive will bring existing board games to digital, but it will also create "fresh, new digital experiences based on Fantasy Flight Games’ beloved brands," the company said in a statement. "Fans can anticipate richly strategic experiences with easy-to-understand UI, built from the ground up for Steam."

"We're focused on the bigger picture of the experiences our fans can have on new platforms, and this will take our brands in new directions," Fantasy Flight Games founder Christian T. Petersen said.

Having Gerritsen head up the new studio lends it real and immediate credibility: Aside from his five-year run at Human Head, he also spent four years at Irrational, serving as an executive producer on BioShock Infinite.

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing Fantasy Flight Games’ best game properties to life as amazing video game experiences,” Gerritsen said. “Fantasy Flight Interactive is made up of developers who love both tabletop games and video games and we are striving to create games that capture the best aspects of both media to entertain our fans.”