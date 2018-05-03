For Honor is free to try this weekend

What's on your agenda this weekend? Catch ups with friends? Dinner with the family? Historically inaccurate warring between samurai soldiers, medieval knights and burly vikings? If the latter's your bag, Ubisoft's For Honor is free to try for the next few days.

From 10am PST/6pm BST today through Sunday, May 6 at 1pm PST/9pm BST, the action slasher is going free, with full access to its 18 characters, dedicated servers and PvP, PvE and story modes. If you like what you see, the game is subject to a 67 percent discount thereafter—with full trial period progress carried over.

The developer marks the occasion with these moving pictures:

After a promising start, For Honor suffered network issues, poor matchmaking and microtransactions that upset players—all of which Steven discussed here. It's since rolled out dedicated servers, a host of new modes and a Starter Edition.

If you decide to take it for a spin, and know an existing player, For Honor's Warrior Training Program also returns this weekend. Here's the skinny on that:

To participate, a current game owner and newcomer (player who does not own the game) partner up and play at least 5 matches during the Free Weekend. Grouping up is a unique way to experience the world of For Honor and a great opportunity to share techniques. Once players complete these matches, they will both earn 2 WEEKS of revamped Champion Status.

Champion Status guarantees players significantly more XP and loot after every match completed and has an in-game value of 8,000 Steel.

More on that can be found here. For Honor's free to try weekend kicks off today on Steam.