Folkenstal Armory has made an actual Elder Scroll

If you happen to be in possession of more money than you know what to do with, you can now get your hands on a real life elder scroll. The scroll comes from Folkenstal Armory, an online seller of props and replicas.

The DIY kit costs $650, although I'd wager you're unlikely to get the same level of quality as the professional one featured here.

It's gorgeous, isn't it? At first glance I thought I was looking at some 4k parallax texture pack, which says something about the level Skyrim modding's gotten to these days. Have some more pictures, with bonus ebony armour made by the same guy.

You can see more over at the the site's gallery, as well as a bunch of stuff from other games that's equally impressive. There are also detailed logs of every project that he's done, though those are tucked away behind a paywall.