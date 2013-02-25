FlatOut, Ridge Racer: Unbounded developers tease their Next Car Game

There's almost a resigned inevitability to the act of giving your upcoming game the working title "Next Car Game". Bugbear previously created the FlatOut series, and worked on the unhinged Ridge Racer: Unbounded. Surprise! They're working on another car game.

Not that they sound unhappy about the prospect of more motor madness. A short message on their newly opened website reads, "We're making a new car game. This time we're going back to our roots - just like all of our fans have been asking us to do!" A short trailer teases what the studio are planning, and while it may be cars, it definitely isn't racing.

"We're doing it because nobody else seems capable of delivering the kind of game our fans have been asking from us every week," Bugbear write . "We feel that there hasn't been a proper demolition derby game in years. It's about time they got an answer."

Next Car Game is confirmed for PC, as well as other yet to be announced platforms.

