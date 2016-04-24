Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location teased

Five Nights at Freddy's 4 was supposed to be the final game in the animatronic horror series, except, of course, for that spin-off we'd all probably rather forget. Now there is to be another FNaF, seemingly titled Sister Location, as teased on creator Scott Cawthon's site.

The title, the accompanying image, and the text in front of it ("There was never just one") all seem to hint at another branch of the 'Freddy Fazbear's Pizza' restaurant that freaked us all out in the original game—a bit like how Jurassic Park 2 began with the premise that there was another, secret dinosaur-infested island. There's nothing more to go on that that, but fans of rampant speculation might want to check out the various Five Nights at Freddy's Steam forums.

We liked the previous four games a fair amount, but I think our reviewers would be quite keen for the next game to shake up the formula a wee bit—if, indeed, Sister Location will be styled after the main four games at all.