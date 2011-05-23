First round of BlizzCon tickets sell out fast

The first wave of ticket sales for this year's BlizzCon sold out in minutes on Saturday. Blizzard fans hoping to snag a ticket found themselves competing with digital queues ofup to 14,000 people. If you missed the first round of sales, don't worry, there's another one happening this Wednesday at 7PM PST/ 10PM EST and 3AM for Brits.

A standard pass for the event will set you back $175, but if you can't make it all the way to the Anaheim Convention Centre, there will also online passes available that give you access to official live streams of the main Blizzcon events. Full ticket details can be found on the BlizzCon site .