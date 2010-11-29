First Eve Incursion update hits tomorrow, full patch notes detailed

The first part of the three stage Incursion update for Eve Online is due to go live tomorrow. CCP have released a massive list of changes, including details on the new Noctis class salvaging ship.

The Noctis has been specifically designed for salvage work, with a large cargo hold and faster tractor beams. Check out the Eve Online dev blog for the low down on the new vessel.

Most of the changes are aimed at fixing bugs and implementing changes the community have been requesting. Some of the most important of these include optimisation tweaks that should reduce the lag many players have been experiencing in large fleet fights.

Other changes include a boost to rocket damage and a collection of UI improvements. The full patch notes can be found on the Eve Online site.