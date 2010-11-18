Popular

Final Fantasy XIV free trial extended again

Square Enix have announced that they will extend the free trial that comes with the game for another month, so that players can see the benefits of the November 25th patch without having to put down a subscription fee. This is the second time the free trial has been extended as the developers go to work trying to fix the many problems the game has experienced since launch. For those who want to know what will be contained in the upcoming updates, here's the comprehensive list of changes planned for the upcoming updates. You can read the extended trial period announcement over at the Final Fantasy XIV site . We recently interviewed Square Enix about the state of the game, and their plans to get it in shape.

