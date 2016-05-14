Final Fantasy X, X-2 modded to support mixing Japanese audio and English text

Square Enix’s HD remaster of Final Fantasy X and X-2 launched on Steam this week with dual language support, but one little wrinkle: it doesn’t let you mix the Japanese audio with English subtitles, and vice versa. Good news: modders have already solved the problem.
Modder Kaldaien, whose name you may recognize from his , has released a small patch for FFX/X-2 that fixes a DPI scaling issue, hides the mouse cursor for controller users, and lets you mix and match languages. It’s called .
Installation is dead simple: and unzip it in your Steam install directory. To edit your language settings, open up the UnX.ini file in Notepad. By default, it should say “jp” in the ini file, giving you Japanese audio. Make sure to set the language to English in the official launcher if you want English menus and subtitles!
The audio switching portion of Kaldaien’s mod builds off the work of another modder, Topher, who on the Steam forums to use Japanese audio. Hats off to both modders for touching up the game so quickly.