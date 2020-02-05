Final Fantasy 7 Remake's timed exclusivity now ends in April 2021

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's timed exclusivity to the Playstation has a new deadline of April of 2021, according to updated box art published on the Square Enix website. That makes a certain amount of sense, though, considering Square Enix recently announced it needed more time to work on the game and wouldn't be hitting its original March 3, 2020 release date. The new date is now April 10, 2020—exactly one year before the timed exclusivity now ends.

Twinfinite was the first to spot the subtle change, but it makes sense that the deadline would be pushed back so FF7 was still a Playstation exclusive for a full year before launching on other platforms. It's also important to remember that no official PC version has been announced, and just because Final Fantasy 7 Remake will stop being exclusive on April 10, 2021 doesn't mean Square Enix will have plans to release it that same day. After all, Final Fantasy 15 took almost a year and a half after its console debut to come to PC.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Of course, this only matters if you're the type of person who has the iron will to wait for console exclusives to eventually show up on PC. I am not one of those people and have already committed to buying it on PS4—especially after seeing the latest trailer.

I haven't been paying too much attention to the game's development, but earlier this week Square Enix released a lengthy gameplay trailer showing much of FF7 Remake's story—including Cloud's infamous cross-dressing scene—and it looked superb. So far I love all the ways that Square has modernized the classic and, as someone who enjoyed FF15's combat, I like the more action-RPG approach. You can watch the trailer below.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake launches on Playstation 4 on April 10, 2020.